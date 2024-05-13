Ging loca products/traders a fair chance

BY SOME Executive Order, the Marketing Department of the LGU of Mabalacat City is giving local traders and their products an exposure so that residents through a bi-monthly holding if bazaars on the city hall premises.

Led by Ryan Memdiola, MBA and PHD candidate and head of the Marketing Department, the exhibitors consisted of ceramics and pots sellers, vegetable dealers, dairy farms vendors and other commodities for sale.

There have been local and natiional exhibits in the past all aiming tio bring produce to the residents at considerably lower prices compared to those in the traditional markets. The Departments of Agricuture and Trade and Industry forged alliances in order to assist farmers in the sale of their produce.

Even malls like SM have allotted space for the farmers’ produce and allow them to introduce their products to mallgoers.

I remeber Lou Balatibat, former head of the Agriculture Department of the LGU of Mabalacat City who worked for the improvement of the living standards of the marginalized farmers and their families. Lou has since retired from governent service.

£ £ £

Ryan needs the support and encouragement of both the employees and officials of the LGU of Mabalacat City. He envisions a broader exposure of local products much similar to the One Town One Product (OTOP) project. He has several ideas which need to materialize in order to make the city’s farmers fulfilled and, of course, happy.

£ £ £

I suggest that Ryan make evaluation reports after each bazzar/exhibit to determine which produce are well-[atronized and the need of buyers.

Linkages with national agencies may be made to expand the coverage of exhibits/bazaars. Also, the frequency of conducting the same may be increased so that buyers can avail themselves of lower or competitive prices of commodities.