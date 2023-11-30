Give this season to the last, the least and the lost

AS Christians and members of the civilized world, we expectedly look at our less fortunate brethren with sympathy and compassion.

We give to them what we can spare and we have much more than we need. It is indeed charitable and laudable to willingly give. It is not right for us to await their outstretched hands, begging. It is right to serve their urgent need and forthwith give.

This is the season we all observe in order to look at the last, the least and the lost. We give priority to those last in line, the least in stature and the lost or misguided and lead them to the right path. It is no big deal. This charitable act. For us Christians, it is one, spontaneous, willing act.

Just by merely looking around us and we can see people with less means struggling to survive each day. We see them scantily and shabbily dressed searching through garbage cans for crumbs taken as food, picking up containers and old newspapers which they could sell for measlysum to tide them over.

And for the least among us, they too need our care and attention. Imagine the joy in their eyes of we think about them and do charitable acts for them!

# # #

Admittedly, there are among us who savor the same fate as the last, the least and the lost.

At least we should do one little thing for them to assuage their fears of having nothing for their daily sustenance, no education opportunity for the children, no job opportunity for the parents and no financial resources to keeo them healthy and safe.

We are lucky to have our family members near and intact. Some are gainfully employed, others are in school and the rest are awaiting results of their applications for jobs overseas. We expect remittances from relatives abroad this season but the last, the least and the lost, nada.

# # #

At least the thought of helping them could propel our initiative to share with them what we lavishly have.

The thought counts, but actal charitable acts count better, diba?