Giving alms to beggars prohibited, public warned

The local government in Angeles City has reminded the public that giving alms to street beggars is prohibited under the law.

This, as the city government recently conducted its 2nd Inter-Agency Coordinating Meeting to strengthen the implementation of its "reachout" operations.

This is aimed to improve coordination between government gencies and barangays in carrying out programs for the welfare of children and other vulnerable sectors.

During the meeting, participants discussed the role of the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) in conducting regular reach-out operations, as well as the intensified campaign against mendicancy under the directive of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Angeles City Tourist Information and Visitors Engagement (ACTIVE), City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Philippine National Police – Women and Children's Protection Desk (PNP-WCPD), Angeles City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ACADAC).

Leaders of barangays of Pampang, Balibago, Amsic, Cutcut, Sto. Rosario, Malabanias, and Anunas also joined the event.

The program is expected to help in the peace and order in the city while "ensuring that children and adults found on the streets receive appropriate intervention, social services, and case management through referrals to the appropriate government agencies."

During the meeting, the local government said Presidential Decree No. 1563, or the Anti-Mendicancy Law of 1978, carry penalties.

It added that giving alms may encourage street begging and could contribute to risks such as human trafficking and child exploitation.

The city government also emphasized the role of parents and families in protecting children.

As the primary caregivers, parents are encouraged to ensure that their children are not exposed to danger, neglected, or forced to beg on the streets. (via Angeles City Information Office)