Global Careers Are Closer Than You Think: Meet Emapta in Clark, Pampanga

Looking to take your career to the next level? Discover your gateway to international career opportunities right here in Pampanga

Emapta, a global leader in dedicated staffing and workforce transformation advisory services, has been connecting skilled professionals with the world’s top global businesses across nearly 30 countries for more than 15 years. We currently support more than 1,300 clients with over 13,000 employees. Our dedicated staffing model means our team members are aligned to a single client. With 24 talent hubs worldwide and 16 locations in the Philippines, including 3 locations right here in the SM City Clark complex (Tech Hub 4, 7 and 9), we’re looking for professionals to join our team.

Now through September 13, visit the Emapta booth in the SM City Clark Atrium from 10 am – 9 pm (you’ll find us across from the Nike store) – and learn how you can supercharge your career.

Connect face-to-face with recruiters and members of Emapta’s executive management team for an insightful career conversation. Come learn about the Emapta Clark workspaces and culture, explore current openings and career pathways, ask questions, share your experience, and get career insights that can help you make your next best career move. This isn’t an interview – it’s your opportunity to discuss your career aspirations even if you’re not actively looking for a new role.

If you have experience in Finance & Accounting, now is an especially good time to stop by.

We’re looking for Finance & Accounting professionals with 1 1/2 -to 2 years’ experience and knowledge of Australian accounting standards to fill the following roles: Tax Accountants, Tax Assistant Managers, Internal Auditors and Insolvency Analysts.

Experienced Australian Tax professionals are also encouraged to speak with the recruitment team about special candidate promotions currently available for qualified profiles.

We’re also looking for professionals outside of Finance & Accounting. Roles are available across IT and technology, engineering, data and analytics, marketing, customer support, administrative services and other business functions.

Our Clark State-of-the Art Workplace

Our modern, state-of-the-art offices offer a fun and vibrant workplace, in the SM City Clark business district – close to transportation, restaurants, and shopping. Work from home and hybrid work models are also available.

Join a Company That Cares

Emapta is one of the best places to work in Asia.

Don’t just take our word for it – we’ve been named one of the Top Inspiring Workplaces in Asia and Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 for four years running!

Emapta is committed to promoting a positive work environment and employee wellbeing. We offer comprehensive healthcare coverage including wellness opportunities, premium compensation, personal development and advancement opportunities, community activities and much more.

Visit the Emapta booth at SM City Clark now through September 13 and/or visit the Emapta careers website to learn more about our open positions and award-winning culture.