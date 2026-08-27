God is good all the time

On the first day of the three-day development course I am currently attending, the training facilitator conducted a self-assessment activity designed to help participants reflect on who or what controls their fate. The 24-item checklist contained attitude statements representing commonly held beliefs about life and its outcomes. The exercise sought to determine whether a person's perspective is primarily anchored on personal effort, the influence of other people, or chance.

The first category is called internality, the belief that one's actions and efforts can influence the outcome of events. In many ways, this perspective resonates with most of us because we like to believe that we are the architects of our own destiny. We make decisions, set goals, and work hard to achieve the aspirations we have identified for ourselves. Success, from this viewpoint, is largely the result of determination, discipline, and personal responsibility.The second category is powerful others, the belief that one's fate is largely shaped by people who possess authority or influence. There is some truth to this perspective. In the workplace, for instance, hiring, promotion, and other career opportunities are often subject to the discretion of supervisors and appointing authorities. Regardless of one's qualifications, certain decisions remain in the hands of those empowered to make them.The third category is chance, the belief that life events are determined by luck or fortune. Some people place significant value on luck as a factor in success. This belief is reflected in practices such as consulting horoscopes, following feng shui principles, wearing jade bracelets, or keeping lucky charms. For them, positive outcomes are influenced not only by effort but also by favorable circumstances and unseen forces.As I worked through the assessment, however, I found it difficult to confine my answers to any one of these categories. There seemed to be a missing element, one that was not reflected in any of the choices presented. In the back of my mind, I kept looking for a statement that acknowledged the grace, mercy, and providence of God.My recent experiences have taught me that while we can make plans and pursue goals with diligence and determination, the final outcome ultimately rests in God's hands. We may prepare, strive, and even believe we are ready for something we deeply desire, yet if it is not aligned with His will, it may not come to pass. Some call this redirection. Others may perceive it as rejection. But in hindsight, it is often God's protection and His way of leading us toward something better than what we initially envisioned.I experienced this reality firsthand two years ago when I applied for a scholarship program and was not accepted. Naturally, I felt disappointed and questioned the outcome. Yet instead of giving up, I brought my frustrations and hopes before the Lord. I asked Him if I should try again, and deep within my heart, I felt an undeniable prompting to reapply. As I prepared for my second attempt, I prayed constantly and surrendered my plans to Him, asking that His will, rather than my own, be done. This time, I successfully passed the screening process and was accepted into the next batch of scholars.Looking back, I realize that the delay was not a denial. God was simply preparing me for the right opportunity at the right time. The experience taught me that faith is not merely about waiting for blessings. It is about trusting God's timing even when circumstances do not unfold according to our plans.For those who continue to wait and hope for God's perfect provision, this is what submission and obedience look like. It is choosing to trust Him even when the path ahead is uncertain. It is believing that His plans are greater than our own and that His timing is always perfect.And so, if I were to answer the self-assessment question about who or what controls my fate, my response would not fit neatly into any of the three categories. While effort matters, influential people play a role, and opportunities may sometimes appear by chance, I believe that above all these is the divine providence of the Lord Almighty, whose wisdom surpasses our understanding and whose goodness remains constant through every season of life. Indeed, God is good all the time, and all the time, God is good.