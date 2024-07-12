God’s Workers

In this Sunday’s gospel (Mark 6:7-13), Jesus began sending the twelve apostles to their mission. They were to drive out unclean spirits and heal the sick. More importantly, they were to proclaim the good news about the kingdom of God (Matthew 10:7).

The names of the twelve apostles were Simon (Peter), James (son of Zebedee), John, Andrew, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James (son of Alphaeus), Thaddaeus, Simon (the Canaanean), and Judas Iscariot (Mark 3:14-19). A look at the backgrounds of these apostles will show that all of them were ordinary men without exceptional education or high social standing. Many were fishermen, one was a tax collector, another was a revolutionary, and the rest were folks with obscure identities. Yet, Jesus chose them as members of his innermost circle. He trained them to embark on what probably was the greatest mission a team could ever have – to build God’s kingdom on earth.

In doing so, God showed us that indeed, he lifts the lowly and humbles the proud (Proverbs 3:34). While men look on the outward appearance, God looks at the heart (1 Samuel 16:7). This is true for us, believers, as well. Paul writes, “Consider your own call, brothers and sisters: not many of you were wise by human standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, things that are not, to abolish things that are, so that no one[ might boast in the presence of God” (1 Corinthians 1:26-29). For this, we can only thank God for choosing us despite our weaknesses, frailties, and unworthiness. Truly, everything is grace.

Now, some important questions crop up, “Is the mission to proclaim the gospel and the good works associated with it limited only to the apostles?” “Are we not a part of that mission” At the end of Jesus’ stay on earth after his resurrection and prior to his ascension back to heaven, he gave the Great Commission: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:19-20). So, can we hold on to these verses to answer our questions? Doesn’t the Great Commission include us – all believers – in the mission? Yes and no, depending on our respective church’s and/or personal view of apostolic succession – whether succession by duly-anointed persons or succession by faith − but that is too broad to be covered fully in this column.

Regardless of label, however, we can be certain of this – that God wants us, and in fact, expects us, to do our part in building his kingdom. Jesus told us that we are the salt of the earth and the light of the world, not to lose our saltiness or hide our light, but to give glory to our Father in heaven (Matthew 5:13-16). He also said that if we acknowledge him before others, he will also acknowledge us before our Father, but if we deny him before others, he will do the same in heaven (Matthew 10:32-33). And then in Mark 16:17-18 we read, “And these signs will accompany those who believe: by using my name they will cast out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up snakes, and if they drink any deadly thing, it will not hurt them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will recover.”

Doing the same tasks entrusted to the apostles – sharing the good news of repentance and salvation, healing the sick, driving out demons, and the like – is to do good to our neighbor. It is part of the universal commission to love our neighbor as ourselves. After all, “Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law” (Romans 3:10), and “Knowing the right thing and not doing it is sin” (James 4:17).

Jesus said, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore, ask the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest” (Matthew 9:37-38). Let us respond to our Lord’s call for more workers in his vineyard. We may not be bishops, priests, pastors, ministers, or any other religious leader, but we share both the responsibility and the dignity of partaking in the works of God.

What can we do in God’s mission field? Great or small, nothing will ever be wasted. God will reward, not necessarily our fruitfulness, but our faithfulness. We are mere instruments of God’s work and channels of his grace to the people we are entrusted to serve.