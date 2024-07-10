"GOIN BULILIT" RETURNS WITH NEW PARODIES; GENERATES BUZZ ONLINE

The pilot episode brought a wave of nostalgia to viewers who praised the show's fresh, funny sketches and the impressive comedic talents of the young cast.

In 'Magandarang Buhay,' momshies Jonila (Chastity), Redgie (Elisha), and Menai (Kulot) interviewed the former "Goin Bulilit" stars Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz, offering a glimpse into their married life. 'Baby Quiapo' featured the charming Sanggol, played Baby Giant, alongside Tiny Bubbles (Kelsey) and David Dimagibagiba (Argus), delivering plenty of laughs.