Golf Ridge Unveils Mock-up Units, Showcasing Country Club Living and Pampanga Artistry

The Touch of Kapampangan Craftsmanship

For limited time, Golf Ridge invites clients to step into a unique showcase of how its residences become a true canvas for inspired country club living. Golf Ridge's special collaboration with the Pampanga Furtuniture Industries Foundation, a non-profit organization that champions local craftmanship, brings a distinct flair to the mockup units as each space is dressed with their exceptional masterpieces. The result is an immersive experience that beautiful blends refined living with local artistry, a paternership that feels nothing short of a perfect match.

Philiana Design and Fleur d' Elise Manufacturing Inc. furnished the Two-Bedroom Premier, creating interiors that married contemporary sophistication with artisanal detail. Philiana Design introduced sleek, modern pieces crafted from local hardwoods, while Fleur d' Elise added refinement through its signature modern lighting fixtures.

Fashion Interiors adorned the Two-Bedroom Classic with a curated selection of handcrafted pieces by designer Paul Cornelissen, known for his masterful fusion of Eastern and Western influences.

KLM Furniture Manufacturing brought their expertise to the One-Bedroom Classic, outfitting the unit with furniture pieces that reflected the elevated nature sensibilities of Golf Ridge. Through thoughtful designs and a palette attuned to the landscape, the interiors flowed seamlessly into the lush greens beyond.

Together, these PFIF members transformed the showcase into a testament to Pampanga's reputation as the furniture capital of the Philippines. Each unit carried a defining personality yet collectively celebrated the artistry and heritage of local design.

"Golf Ridge embodies our vision of a country club lifestyle, where modern refinement is framed by timeless landscapes," shared Daphne Sanchez, Sr. Vice President for Filinvest's Residentials and Estates.

"Through the limited time of this special collaboration showcase with PFIF, fortunate guests are able to experience the distinct character of the estate enhanced by the region's top artisans, offering a rare glimpse of the lifestyle that awaits at Golf Ridge as the development continues to progress on schedule."

The mockup units offered a preview of a country club lifestyle shaped by both functionality and indulgence. Stone countertops and modern cabinetry adorned the generously sized kitchens, while bedrooms were enveloped in soft textures and muted tones. The expansive and elegantly furnished balconies offered uninterrupted views of the fairways, creating a seamless extension of the living space into a luxurious outdoor retreat.

The unveiling event gathered an intimate circle of design aficionados, media attendees, real estate leaders, and discerning clients. Guests were given the freedom to explore the spaces at their own pace, pausing to take in the details that defined Golf Ridge's understated elegance. Conversations centered on experience rather than measurement as the elevated interior designs set against the manicured lawns of the award winning golf course paint a clear image of a life well-lived.

Through its limited run, the exclusive showcase serves as a living preview of what will soon come to Clark. As Golf Ridge continues its timely progress, the fleeting showcase becomes a lasting symbol of the development's promise: a haven for a home where every detail is composed to inspire.

