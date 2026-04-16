GOLF TOURNEY SECURES CONTINUITY OF 2 PPC PROGRAMS

Two programs of the Pampanga Press Club are going to be sustained with the good turnout of its 3rd Invitational Golf Tournament in Pradera Verde Golf & Country Club in Lubao town on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

PPC president Lincoln M. Baluyut expressed appreciation to the continuing support of private corporations, government entities and individuals to the club's programs in training campus journalists and improving the well-being of members.

The golf tournament brought together representatives from the government, local businesses and national corporations who sponsored the sporting activity.

Leading the ceremonial tee-off were Junior Golfer Ronee Claire Dungca, who will be competing in the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego, California this July; Lubao Councilor Jayson Victorino; Clark International Airport Corporation director Victor Manuel representing CIAC President Jojit Alcazar; BCDA Senior Vice President Mark Torres representing BCDA Engr Jake Bingcang; Bureau of Customs - Port of Clark District Collector Jairus Reyes; NBI Region 3 Director Joel Tovera; and Commissioner Fritz Gaston of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Also hitting the green were Jack Uy, chairman of Savers Group Holdings Inc Inc. and sons Jansen Ivan and Justine Shaun, President and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President (EVP) for Hospitality of SGHI, respectively; as well as Arni Valdes and Rick Wilkerson representing JDN Realty Group.

Officials from the NBI, Bureau of Customs, and other agencies also joined the event.

The PPC began the golf tournaments in 2024 with less than 30 partners.

The professional media practices of PPC members led many to open and sustain their partnership with the 77-year-old press club, the second oldest in the country.

"It is noteworthy how we in PPC can also bolster a relationship with our growing partners and at same time jointly help our aspiring writers and journalists," PPC chairman Noel Tulabut said.

The 2026 leg of the golf tournament was sponsored by Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Converge, Senator Win Gatchalian, Lavelle Trading, PLDT Home and 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Gold Sponsors; JDN Realty, Savers Industrial, NLEX Corporation, GCash, Pagcor, Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark, and DPWH as Silver Sponsors;

Museum of Philippine Arts and Culture (MOPAC), Sto. Tomas Mayor John Sambo, Tarlac Gov Christian Yap, Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap, Former Congressman Vic Yap, SMDC, Maynilad, Filinvest, BDO, 11-16 Construction, Santa Rita Mayor Reynan Calo, Side Eye Café, The Lakeshore, Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit, SM Investments, and BCDA as Bronze Sponsors; Nidel Management, BPI, ARGC Manpower Agency, Baque Corporation, DBP, Jenra Realty Group, Clark Water, Laus Group of Companies, King's Lumber, Mileage Asia, CIAC, Meralco, Megawide, Globe Telecom, KALAM chief Engr Buddy Dungca, Teddy Tumang, Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, San Luis Mayor Jay Sagum, Guagua Mayor Ton Torres, Floridablanca Mayor Mike Galang, Arayat Mayor Jeffry Luriz, Bacolor Mayor Eduardo ' Diman' G. Datu, Bacolor Vice Mayor Ron Earvin Dungca, Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino, Porac Acting Mayor Jen Capil, Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II, Villar Foundation, Police Regional Office 3, Zambales Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane and DPWH 3 as Hole Sponsors;

Mekeni, Ultra MRF, SM Hotels and Convention Corp., Park Inn by Radisson Clark and Lanson Place Manila, Unilab, Philippine Sports Commission, GRBank, Megasaver, William Gatchalian, Coca-Cola, Oishi, Beautederm, Hann Resorts, Sta. Ana Mayor Dinan P. Labung, 1st District Rep. Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., DOTr Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas and Congressman Lazatin's Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel, Mabalacat Vice Mayor Marcos Jun Castro, Cong Anna York Bondoc-Sagum and Jocson College as Special Sponsors.