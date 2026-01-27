Gonzales denies “cong-tractor” tag

Former Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. on Monday denied accusations that he is a “cong-tractor,” or a lawmaker who allegedly served as a contractor while in office.

Gonzales issued the denial amid controversies linking his company to government infrastructure projects worth multi billion pesos during his term as congressman.

This was the first time the former lawmaker faced the media since allegations over anomalous flood control projects surfaced in the middle of 2025.

Gonzales said he had already divested his interests in the construction company he founded more than a decade ago.

“Hindi po ako cong-tractor. Ako po isang mambabatas simula 2007 hanggang 2013 at 2016 hanggang 2025. Hanggang ngayon po hindi ako cong-tractor. Kaya ‘yung mga binibintang sa akin sa social media, wala po akong alam diyan,” Gonzales said.

He also denied rumors linking him to EddMari Construction and Trading, the contractor of the controversial Candating flood control project, which collapsed for the third time since its construction.

Gonzales dismissed reports claiming that he built the flood control structure and merely used the contractor's license.

“Tinanong na siya [EddMari] ni Secretary Vince Dizon kung sino talaga ang gumawa at kung ginamit lang ang lisensya niya. Sinabi niya ‘ako talaga ang contractor.’ Ano pa po ba ang gusto niyong marinig? Hindi ko kilala si EddMari. Kung engineer man ‘yan at engineer ako, hindi ko pa nakikita ng personal si EddMari,” the former lawmaker said.

He appealed to public officials to set aside politics and join hands in resolving what he described as massive problem of the country.

“Let us forget politics. Let’s fold it, move forward para sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Kalimutan natin ang pulitika, malayo pa ‘yan,” Gonzales said.