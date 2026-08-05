Gonzales faces plunder complaint

Former Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. is facing a new complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman over ₱359.37 million flood control projects implemented along the Abacan River in Mexico, Pampanga.

Mexico Liga ng mga Barangay President and Sto. Cristo Barangay Chairman Terence Sampang Napao filed the complaint on Tuesday, August 5.

Gonzales and four former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III officials, including former Regional Director Roseller Tolentino are being accused of plunder, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, possession of prohibited interest, malversation, and other administrative offenses.

Napao said the new complaint includes additional evidence like a video footage taken in 2023 and geotagged photographs captured on July 30, 2026, which allegedly show collapsed and eroded structures and other signs of substandard construction.

Also named in the complaint are City of San Fernando Vice Mayor Aurelio Brenz P. Gonzales, Pampanga 3rd District Reprentative Alyssa Michaela “Mica” Gonzales, Aurelio M. Gonzales III, Aurelio Micheline M. Gonzales, and Zenaida G. Quiambao.

Napao urged the Ombudsman to investigate and prosecute the respondents for the alleged criminal and administrative violations.

More details to follow.