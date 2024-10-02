Gonzales siblings vow to continue father’s legacy

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Siblings Mica and Brenz Gonzales have entered the 2025 elections, both pledging to continue the legacy of their father, Pampanga First District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr.

Mica, the incumbent 3rd District Board Member, filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Pampanga Third Congressional District Representative on Tuesday, October 1.

Brenz, an incumbent councilor of City of San Fernando, on the other hand, submitted his COC for the city's vice mayoralty seat.

Mica, 30, said she is aiming to succeed his father, who is serving his final term in Congress.

She filed her COC at the Benigno Aquino Hall with her family and supporters.

Mica reiterated her commitment to continue her father’s programs, especially on health, education, and public works.

“I’m committed to continuing the programs and policies that my father has championed, particularly those that focus on improving health and education in our district,” Mica said.

She added that her experience in Pampanga’s provincial government has prepared her for the challenges of the House of Representatives.

Mica earned a degree in Business Administration, Major in Management, from the University of Asia and the Pacific.

The board member even bared her strong corporate background.

She previously held roles as corporate treasurer and chief financial officer of their family’s construction firm, AD Gonzales Jr. Construction and Trading Co. Inc., an AAA-category company.

Born and raised in San Fernando, Mica moved to the U.S. in 2008, where she completed her secondary education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She briefly attended Ateneo Law School after returning to the Philippines but later focused on managing their family business.

On the same day, Mica’s younger brother, Brenz, 25, filed his COC for vice mayor of San Fernando.

Running without a political slate, Brenz said he aims to expand on the work he started as a councilor, with a focus on improving legislation and reaching more sectors of the city.

Brenz, of Barangay Dolores, started his education at Mary the Queen Academy of Pampanga in Bacolor town.

After his father’s election as congressman in 2007, Brenz transfered to Ateneo de Manila, where he completed high school.

He later earned his degree in Civil Engineering from De La Salle University and passed the civil engineering board exams in 2018 with an average mark of 84.

Following his graduation, Brenz worked as a site engineer at Megaworld Corporation in Taguig City, where he gained valuable experience in the construction industry.

He later resigned from Megaworld to assume the leadership role of president and chief executive officer of AD Gonzales Jr. Construction Corp., an “AAA” category construction firm founded by his father.