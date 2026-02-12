Pampanga

Good People International Inc Recognized as Outstanding Division Education Partner

From left to right: Ma’am Catalina R., Schools Division Superintendent, CESO V; Sir Ronnie S. Mallari, PhD, CESO V; Ma’am Anne Marie Carmen R. Romero, SEPS; Ma’am Rigine Ann S. Gosen, EPS II; Sir Hyun Kim, Country Director of Good People International; Sir Francis Guinoo, Supervising Administrative Officer; Sir Edgar C. Domingo, PhD, CESO V; and Sir Jesse L. Amin, EdD, CESO V, Assistant Regional Director.
The Good People International Inc was formally recognized as a Division Education Partner of the Schools Division Office of Angeles City during the in appreciation of its unwavering support and active partnership in advancing quality education within the schools division. The award was conferred during the Regional Stakeholders Appreciation held last January 27, 2026 at Hacienda Gracia, Lubao Pampanga, highlighting the valuable contributions of GPI and other awardees from Region III through sustained collaboration, resource support, and meaningful engagement in education programs and initiatives that directly benefit learners, teachers, and schools.

Mr. Hyun Kim, Good People International Country Director and Engr. Arnel Canasa received the award. Dr. Ronnie S. Mallari, PhD CESO V, Regional Director with Engr. Edgard C. Domingo PhD CESO V expressed their gratitude to GPI for its commitment to shared responsibility in education, noting that strong partnerships play a vital role in improving learning outcomes and strengthening school communities.

