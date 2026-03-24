GoRacePH’s duathlon gathers hundreds of athletes in Clark

GoRacePH’s Clark Duathlon Classic returned on March 22, 2026, bringing together over 300 multisport athletes from across the Philippines for a day of competition, camaraderie, and community at Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, Clark Freeport.

Now in its 7th year, the Clark Duathlon Classic has grown from a local event into a staple of the Philippine multisport calendar, drawing participants from Metro Manila, provinces, and Luzon region.

Athletes competed across two categories: the Sprint Distance (5K run – 20K bike – 2.5K run) and the Standard Distance (10K run – 40K bike – 5K run), all set against the lush backdrop of Clark.

A Staple Event in Clark’s Endurance Racing Calendar

Race Director Jumbo Tayag underscored the longevity of the event and its role in welcoming new athletes into the sport.

“Reaching our 7th edition is something we take pride in. The Clark Duathlon Classic has stood the test of time, and that consistency is what builds trust with our athletes year after year. At the same time, duathlon remains one of the most accessible entry points into multisport—no swim, just run and bike—making it easier for more people to take that first step into the sport,” he said.