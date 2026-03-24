GoRacePH’s duathlon gathers hundreds of athletes in Clark

GoRacePH’s Clark Duathlon Classic returned on March 22, 2026, bringing together over 300 multisport athletes from across the Philippines for a day of competition, camaraderie, and community at Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, Clark Freeport.
Now in its 7th year, the Clark Duathlon Classic has grown from a local event into a staple of the Philippine multisport calendar, drawing participants from Metro Manila, provinces, and Luzon region.
Athletes competed across two categories: the Sprint Distance (5K run – 20K bike – 2.5K run) and the Standard Distance (10K run – 40K bike – 5K run), all set against the lush backdrop of Clark.
A Staple Event in Clark’s Endurance Racing Calendar
Race Director Jumbo Tayag underscored the longevity of the event and its role in welcoming new athletes into the sport.
“Reaching our 7th edition is something we take pride in. The Clark Duathlon Classic has stood the test of time, and that consistency is what builds trust with our athletes year after year. At the same time, duathlon remains one of the most accessible entry points into multisport—no swim, just run and bike—making it easier for more people to take that first step into the sport,” he said.
Athlete Services Director Abe Tayag cited the team’s commitment to deliver a quality race experience.
“From race operations to athlete support, our goal is always to create a safe, organized, and memorable experience for every participant. Seeing athletes cross the finish line strong and satisfied makes all the hard work worth it,” he shared.
Team Go For Gold dominated the Sprint Distance podium, with John Patrick Ciron claiming First Male honors in 1:00:31 (Run 1: 16:44 | Bike: 34:28 | Run 2: 8:08), and Merry Joy Trupa taking First Female with a time of 1:11:23 (Run 1: 20:22 | Bike: 39:23 | Run 2: 10:14).
In the Standard Distance, Go For Gold’s Raymund Torio crossed the finish line first among male athletes with a time of 2:03:55 (Run 1: 36:44 | Bike: 1:07:37 | Run 2: 18:18). TriClark Team’s Mitch Otsuru-Park took First Female honors with a time of 2:48:55 across the grueling 10K-40K-5K course.
Community, Culture, and Economic Impact
Beyond competition, the Clark Duathlon Classic is a celebration of the multisport community. Athletes, families, supporters, and volunteers converged at Filinvest Mimosa+ to share in the experience of race day.
Hotels, restaurants, and local businesses benefit from the influx of participants and their companions, many of whom travel from Metro Manila and other provinces to race and stay in the area.
Quest Plus Conference Center,
Clark offered exclusive rates for registered athletes, encouraging multi-day visits to the region.
Partners and Sponsors
The 2026 Clark Duathlon Classic was made possible through the generous support of its partners.
Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City served as the Official Host Venue Partner, providing the stunning grounds that have become synonymous with the race experience.
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Clark Freeport lent their continued backing as Official Venue Partners, reinforcing the event’s deep roots in the Clark community.
On the ground, a strong roster of event partners brought the race day experience to life: Precision Fuel & Hydration kept athletes performing at their best, while Cycles & Brew, Mizuno, Whey King Supplements Philippines, Pocari Sweat, StretchLab, 3006 Craft Beer, Vine & Canopy, R. Lapid’s Premium Chicharon, SYLBS, Cozé, Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, and Getpica.com each played a vital role in making the Clark Duathlon Classic the world-class event it has become.
GoRacePH continues its packed 2026 race calendar with the following upcoming events: On April 12, runners of all levels can look forward to GoRun Clark Leg 1, offering distances of 5K, 10K, 21K, and 32K at Clark Freeport Zone.
May gets even busier with two major events: the EastWest Dream Run 2026 on May 24, a collaboration with RunRio also set in Clark Freeport Zone, followed closely by the OVRLND GRVL CRK on May 31, which will simultaneously serve as the PhilCycling Gravel National Championships.
The calendar closes out the first half of the year on June 20–21 with a doubleheader at New Clark City — the Pho3nix Kids Philippines race alongside the New Clark City Multisport Festival.
Registration for all events is available at goraceph.com.
GoRacePH is a premier sports event organizer dedicated to delivering high-quality multisport races across the Philippines. Committed to fostering a vibrant sports community, GoRacePH creates events that inspire athletes of all levels to race their game and achieve their personal best.
GoRacePH remains committed to host safe, exciting, and well-organized events that showcase the beautiful terrains and vibrant culture of the Philippines.
For complete race results and more information, visit https://goraceph.com.