Gov Delta calls for strict monitoring of Mt Arayat

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda has urged the local agencies and partners under the Mount Arayat Sinukwan Task Force and the local governments of Magalang and Arayat to maintain strict monitoring of Mount Arayat.

The governor made the call after several forest fires have been recorded in the vicinity of the protected area allegedly caused by unscrupulous individuals clearing the mountain sections.

The recent fires have damaged some 30 hectares of the mountain’s forest cover in areas under several barangays of Magalang and Arayat towns.

The governor had ordered the inclusion of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) as a member of the task force that will look after Mt. Arayat.

A post from the Pampanga Information Office said that the task force “is also responsible for focusing on the potential impact of burning trees during heavy downpours from the top of the mountain.”

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is set to place signages within the protected area to remind people of the prohibited activities within the mountain.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s Republic Act No. 11684 designated Mount Arayat as a protected area.

The Mount Arayat National Park covers portions of the eight barangays of Arayat town and another five barangays in Magalang town.