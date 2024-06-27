Gov Delta, Nanay support Lazatin's congressional bid

ANGELES CITY--“I am very grateful for the support of Governor Delta and Vice Gov Nanay for my bid for Congressman.”

Thus said Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. on June 28, 2024, a few hours before his official declaration of candicacy for Pampanga First District Representative

The event set at the Magalang Plaza will be attended by Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda.

Lazatin said the governor and vice governor have been supporting him since he assumed as mayor of Angeles back in 2019.

Lazatin in return offered support to the provincial government in terms of programs that will help in uplifting the lives of residents in the First District of Pampanga, especially Mabalacat City and Magalang Municipality.

In November 2023, Vice Governor Pineda personally administered the mass oathtaking of all newly-elected and reelected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) officials of Angeles City at Royce Hotel Casino in Clark Freeport.

Addressing the BSK Officials during the oathtaking, Vice Governor Pineda said, “siguradung siguradu pu, maging tutuking Congressman na ning First District -- Pogi Lazatin.”

Governor Pineda attended the said oathtaking ceremony and in his speech he said, “ing support mi pu, kang Mayor Pogi. Since sabe kami pung nilukluk ning 2019, lawe pa mu mipagkaintindi na kami pu. E na pu masira ing relasyun a yan hanggang nokarin pu miras.”

Earlier, all three Presidents of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang Municipality declared their support for Lazatin’s congressman bid.

“Ikit ku mismu keng balen ning Angeles kung makananu yang tinipa i Mayor Pogi memasyal, at pintalan deng mangailangan,” said Danilo Nacu, President of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Angeles City. “Nung ikwa na kaming luguran at lingapan keng Angeles, mas agawa na keti keng mumuna a distritu ning Pampanga.”

Meanwhile, June Marimla, President of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Magalang town declared, “ikami pung kapitan manungkulan keti Magalang, tatalakad kami pu kang Mayor ‘cong’ Pogi. Bista man pu e mi ya pa akautos keng pamanungkulan, ikami pu ing kumpyansa mi, ing tiwala mi, atsu ya pu kaya.”

Rey Pineda, President of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Mabalacat City, also expressed his and the Mabalacat Barangay Council’s support for Lazatin.

“Ikami pu kening Mabalacat City, kayabe da pu reng buong pwersa da reng barangay council, kapitan, susuporta kami pu nung nanu man pu itang kekayung paglaban keng kekatamung distritu,” Pineda said.

Some 85 out of 87 barangays in the First District of Pampanga have pledged support to the candidacy of Lazatin.

Earlier, some 600 officers of sectoral groups from Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang Municipality, including women, persons with disability (PWD), LGBTQ, farmers, public transport groups, Muslim community, indigenous peoples, senior citizens, and solo parents expressed their support for Lazatin’s candidacy.