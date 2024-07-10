Gov helps fire-stricken families, sick people

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Governor Dennis Pineda personally provided financial assistance to 19 families affected by recent fire incidents across the province.

Each family received P20,000 from the Capitol to aid in their recovery,.

Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab assisted the distribution of assistance recently.

In a separate initiative, the Provincial Government allocated P3.4 million in medical assistance to 199 sick Kabalen on Monday, July 8.

Governor Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, and Pineda-Cayabyab personally attended and spoke with the patients.

The program is aimed to ensure that the sick persons received support through the Governor’s Medical Assistance Office.