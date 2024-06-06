Gov, irrigators ink financial aid pact

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Officers of 20 irrigator associations in Pampanga and Governor Dennis Pineda signed a Memorandum of Agreement at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall on Tuesday, June 4 for the financial assistance to farmers affected by the El Nino phenomenon.

Pineda, had earlier approved a ?40 million financial support fund to assist irrigator associations and those in the agricultural sectors in Pampanga impacted by drought.

The MOA enables 20 qualified irrigator associations to access assistance like fuel subsidies.

“Malaking bagay po para sa aming mga lider na mayroong lumalapit sa amin para magsabi ng kanilang mga pangangailangan. Dahil sa dami po ng barangay rito sa ating probinsya, nahihirapan din po kami na malaman lahat ng mga problema. Kaya maraming salamat po dahil ipinaabot niyo po sa amin ito, sana po kahit paano’y makatulong kami sa inyo,” Gov. Pineda said.