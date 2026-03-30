Gov Nanay leads opening of water station in Arayat

A purified water station was inaugurated on Monday in Barangay San Juan Baño in Arayat town.

The facility is expected to provide safe and affordable drinking water to the residents.

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda, Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz, and Barangay Captain Froilan Soriano led the opening of the Maria Sinukuan Purified Water Station located at the foot of Mount Arayat.

Prior to its opening, Pineda ensured the facility’s compliance with cleanliness and potability standards through the installation of a three-step filtration system funded by the provincial government.

The water station is solar-powered to ensure continuous operations despite power interruptions.

More than 2,033 households received free water gallons and food packs from the provincial government during the event.

Luriz underscored the importance of programs that deliver direct benefits to residents, particularly in health and livelihood.

He expressed gratitude to Pineda and the provincial government for the support to the town.

For her part, Pineda lauded the municipal government under Luriz’s leadership for implementing health-related projects that aim to improve the quality of life of residents.