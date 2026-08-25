Gov Pineda optimistic over PBBM's flood-control plan

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda expressed optimism on the long-termn flood mitigation plan of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During a situation briefing on Monday, August 24, Marcos laid out immediate and long-term measures aimed at reducing flooding in Central Luzon.

The president mentioned the construction of five Sabo dams in Nueva Ecija, which are targeted for completion by 2027.

He also announced plans to construct a 100-kilometer dike as a long-term measure against water coming from Manila Bay.

As an immediate response, Marcos said damaged infrastructure will be rehabilitated.

Pineda said Marcos long-term measures gave the Kapampangans, living in flood-prone areas, hope.

She said Pampanga is vulnerable because it serves as a major drain area for water flowing from upper provinces.

Water from Aurora, the Sierra Madre mountains and Nueva Ecija flows through Pampanga before draining into Manila Bay.

The governor said the province’s low-lying towns are at risk of prolonged flooding.

“Hindi na namin makayanan ang tubig na bumababa mula sa itaas. Kaya hiniling ko kay President na sabi ko sana maawa na siya sa mga kababayan ko kasi naiiba ang probinsya ng Pampanga. Baka mawala sa mapa ang downstream na mga bayan,” Pineda said.

She added that the proposed Sabo dams will help regulate the water from upstream before reaching the Pampanga River and low-lying communities in the province.

The governor said the projects may not require a right-of-way budget because the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) plans to build the Sabo dams within existing river channels.

“Hindi naman ganun kalaking pondo ang kailangan kasi ang ginagawa ng NIA, mismong sa river channel sila gagawa ng sabo dam, hindi niya masyadong kakailanganin ng right-of-way,” aniya.

Pineda appealed to flood-affected residents to remain patient as the government moves forward with the proposed long-term measures.

“Sa mga kababayan ko na hanggang ngayon lubog, hindi bumababa ang tubig, nagpunta po si Presidente dito at talagang binigyan naman tayo ng pag-asa. Ang gusto niya ‘yung long-term plan. Maghintay lang po tayo,” Pineda said.