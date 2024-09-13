Government asked to regulate fish prices

MABALACAT CITY – The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) urged the government to regulate the retail prices of fish.

In its market monitoring this week, PAMALAKAYA said it monitored the following fish and their prices:

· Galunggong (round scad) – P260/kilogram from its regular price of P180-P220/kilogram

· Tilapia – P150/kilogram from its regular price of P100-P120/kilogram

· Bangus (milkfish) – P240/kilogram form its regular price of P200/kilogram

“Ang hindi makatwirang pagsirit ng presyo ng mga pangunahing isda sa palengke ay dahil sa mga trader at middlemen na kontrolado ang presyuhan mula farmgate hanggang retail. Kabiguan ito ng pamahalaan na direktang bilhin ang produkto ng mga mangingisda sa makatwirang halaga at ibenta ng abot-kaya sa mga pamilihan. Dapat magkaroon ng hakbang ang Department of Agriculture (DA) para ibalik ang makatwirang presyo ng isda at iba pang produktong agrikultural sa palengke,” Ronnel Arambulo, PAMALAKAYA Vice Chairperson, said.

The fishers’ group explained that the retail prices of fish never reflect the farmgate prices.

It added that traders procure them to small fishermen at a very low price.

The farmgate price of galunggong in Zambales province is around P100-P120/kilogram, or more than 80% lower compared to its usual retail price at P220/kilogram.

PAMALAKAYA said the government can impose price control, as stated under Republic Act 7581 or Automatic Price Control.

The group said this is a measure “against illegal manipulation, including profiteering or the sale of offering of sale of any basic necessity or prime commodity at a price grossly in excess of its true worth.”