Government helps farmers, MSMEs in Aurora province

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The government has extended assistance to a farmers' group and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Aurora province.

In San Luis town, the municipal government and 91st Infantry Battalion (91st IB) gave livelihood assistance to the Samahan ng Magsasaka ng Sitio Camalatan (SMSC).

The group received a P50,000 livelihood package under the Bigasang Bayan project.

Aside from the Bigasang Bayan project, the government provides other aid under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

Returnees and their families are given benefits, including scholarships, training and employment. to help them as they are reintegrated to mainstream society.

In Dingalan town, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) opened its second One Town, One Product (OTOP) hub in Barangay Poblacion.

The OTOP Hub will allow MSMEs to maintain their production, marketing efforts, and innovation of products.

Products initially on display include coconut processed foods and handicrafts, dragon fruit wine, Sabutan handwoven items, cacao, coffee, and banana chips.

The OTOP in Dingalan is the 130th Hub nationwide, a milestone in the agency's objective of inclusive growth through the development of MSMEs and their indigenous products.

The hubs aim to attain inclusive growth and expand the development of our MSMEs.

Local buyers and tourists will have another great access point and a go-to destination for unique, innovative, and locally-made products.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law last year Republic Act No. 11960 otherwise known as the OTOP Philippines Act.

The law aims to develop a self-reliant and independent national economy effectively controlled by Filipinos through policies and programs that drive inclusive local economic activity and boost national economic growth. It also seeks to provide adequate and effective support services for MSMEs.