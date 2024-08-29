Governor Pineda named as outstanding honorary Minaleño

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda was named as this year’s "Most Outstanding Honorary Minaleño."

The Most Outstanding Minaleño Awards Committee.

conferred the award to Pineda on August 27, 2024 in Minalin town as part of the celebration of the Aldo Ning Balen.

Pineda was recognized for “his strong leadership and dedication to the welfare of Minaleños and all Kapampangans.

The town officials said Pineda's administration was cited for its effective disaster management, public health initiatives, and economic recovery.

The provincial government was recognized for guiding Pampanga through the COVID-19 pandemic and launching the "Alagang Nanay" health program.”

The governor “also transformed the quarry industry into a major revenue source and implemented key projects in Minalin, such as infrastructure upgrades and relief operations during natural calamities.”

Pineda attended the awarding ceremonies. He thanked the people of Minalin for the honor given to him and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.