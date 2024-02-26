Gov't agencies forge pact for Clark mega food hub

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) for the development of a mega food hub in Clark Freeport.

The Clark National Food Hub will rise in 64-hectare lot inside the Clark Civil Aviation Complex (CCAC).

The area is envisioned to become the country's "premium wholesale market and distribution hub for quality food produce."

The Clark food hub is expected to support the goal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to make Philippines a leading agricultural resource hub in the region and the world.

Under the MOU, DA will lead the development of a policy framework, public investment, and support services necessary for domestic and export-oriented businesses.

The memorandum includes the efforts of sourcing the necessary budgets for the establishment or improvement of cold chain facilities and food terminals that will help expand the logistics network of the food hub.

The DTI will be providing assistance to encourage investments in the construction and management of the food hub, particularly in promoting market and logistics linkage between producers and institutional buyers.

DTI Secretary Fred Pascual said the MOU seeks to accelerate the government’s efforts to make food available, accessible, and more affordable to the consuming public.

“This project harnesses the mandate and resources of the three government agencies. Moreover, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) center has generously committed to provide the transaction advisory services to accelerate the feasibility study and bidding activities of the hub," he said.

Pascual added that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has pledged technical support for the said project.

CIAC President Arrey Perez expressed gratitude to DTI and DA for supporting the project.

The food hub is among the seven flagship projects of CIAC aimed to boost economic activities in the Clark complex.

“We are making much headway with the PPP Center in completing the project preparation stages, and working around the clock to identify key investors, major food conglomerates, and other private sector partners so we can break ground at the soonest possible time,’ he said.

Perez added that the Clark National Food Hub “will be a game-changer for the Philippines’ overall agricultural productivity and the revitalization of our exports sector”.

“Clark is ideal for the mega food hub because of its expansive space for infrastructure and facilities, and seamless road network connecting north, central and south Luzon to the world-class Clark airport capable of handling cargo and logistics,” Perez said.