Gov't agencies, solon lead coastal clean-up drive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A coastal clean-up drive, implemented in Pampanga towns recently, resulted in the collection of almost 2,000 cubic meters of waste.

The project was spearheaded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc.

About 2,500 individuals employed under DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program participated in cleaning rivers in support of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program.

The areas covered included the towns of Apalit, Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon, and Sto. Tomas.

The DENR said a total of 1,950 cubic meters of waste were collected from the water channels during the 10-day project.

Waste collected were mostly composed of plastic beverage bottles, drinking straws, and cups; foamed fragments like styrofoam food containers and plates, film plastics such as plastic food wrappers, candy wrappers, and sando bags, DENR added.

Ralph Pablo, Regional Executive Director of DENR, partner agencies and TUPAD beneficiaries for helping safeguard and enhance the water quality of Manila Bay.

"We are grateful for the unwavering dedication of all those who participated in this coastal cleanup initiative. Their commitment to protecting our marine ecosystems is truly commendable and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship," Pablo said.