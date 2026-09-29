Gov't clears waterways affected by NSCR project

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) are working together to widen and restore waterways in Pampanga and Bulacan.

This, after local officials found that some passages were narrowed by the ongoing construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), which affected the flow of floodwater during the recent rains.

Officials in the towns of Apalit and Minalin have earlier taken steps to clear an obstruction along a natural waterway near the NSCR stations and improve the drainage of floodwaters from nearby communities.

Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco and Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit led the effort to remove the obstruction and restore the waterway.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the affected waterways must be restored to their previous capacity as part of immediate measures to address flooding along the railway corridor.

“Maraming mga dating dinadaanan ng tubig na lumiit, pinaliit ng ongoing construction ng tren; kailangan palakihin ito at i-restore kung ano siya dati,” Dizon said.

Dizon led a meeting with DOTr officials, local government units and NSCR contractors to identify waterways and drainage systems requiring immediate intervention.

The agencies said they will repair and widen culverts beneath the railway tracks, complete unfinished dikes and pre-position mobile pumps to help remove floodwater.

“Unang-una, aayusin natin ‘yung mga dike na hindi pa tapos para makapagbomba tayo ng tubig palabas. Kasi kung wala tayong mga dike, kahit earth dike, hindi tayo makaka-pump out ng tubig,” Dizon said.

The assessment also covered areas in Bulacan, Valenzuela, Makati and the Magallanes Tunnel along EDSA, where officials identified other drainage and water-flow concerns requiring action.

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Tetangco and other local officials joined the meeting and helped in identifying areas needing attention along the NSCR.

Dizon stressed the need for national agencies, local governments and contractors to coordinate in addressing problems where major infrastructure projects intersect with existing waterways.

“Kailangan nag-uusap-usap lagi. Hindi ‘yung nagkakaniya-kaniya. Kasi dati nagkakaniya-kaniya eh,” he said.

Dizon said the focus should be on identifying problems and implementing solutions rather than assigning blame for flooding.

“Hindi ako tipong tao nagtuturo. Pero kailangan, aminin natin ‘yung problema. Tapos magkasama tayong solusyunan ‘yung problema,” Dizon said.