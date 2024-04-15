Gov't officials banned from using 'wangwang'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Government officials and personnel are prohibited to use "wangwang" or sirens, blinkers and other devices if not included in the list of authorized users.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued Administrative Order (AO) No. 18 on Thursday in connection with this.

The AO states that the unauthorized use of sirens and blinkers causes traffic disruptions and unsafe road and traffic environments.

“All government officials and personnel are hereby prohibited from utilizing sirens, blinkers and other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, or other similar signaling or flashing devices. In this light, all government officials and personnel are hereby reminded that use of sirens, dome lights, blinkers and other similar devices shall only be under exigent or emergency circumstances or situations or to ensure the expedient and safe passage of emergency responders,” Marcos said in AO No. 18.

Exempted from the prohibition are vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, fire trucks, hospital ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

The Department of Transportation, along with other government agencies, has been directed to review, regulate and update existing policies and guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of AO 18.

The improper use of signaling or flashing devices will be dealt with following applicable laws, rules and regulations, the order stated.

Signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on March 25, AO No. 18 will take effect immediately after publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

At the start of his term, the late President Benigno Aquino III created the "no wang-wang" policy, strengthening the implementation of Presidential Decree No. 96 issued on January 13, 1973, by then President Ferdinand Marcos.

The decree was aimed to regulate the use of sirens and other similar devices.