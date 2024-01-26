Gov't project to assist CL farmers, businesses

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) have partnered to help farmers; fishermen; and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Central Luzon to start and sustain their livelihood and businesses.

Dubbed Sibul Agri-Aqua Technology Business Incubator (TBI), the project is in collaboration with the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) in Magalang town.

It seeks to strengthen research and innovation-driven agriculture and fisheries in the region by bringing together the government, private sector, academe and the community.

The project is an agriculture-based business incubator geared to contribute to long-term growth and sustainability of agriculture-related enterprises through entrepreneurial and skills development, technology commercialization, and partnerships offered by PSAU.

PSAU Sibul TBI is dedicated to shaping innovations and building linkages, uplifting lives, and enhancing the socio-economic status of stakeholders, tapping their advisers to help clients called “incubatees,” on early-stage technologies and make their businesses market-ready and innovative.

Aside from the transfer of technology, Sibul TBI connects farmers and MSMEs with networking opportunities, including supporting aspiring agri-aqua traders in commercializing their innovations and coming up with technologically competent and sustainable businesses.

Sibul TBI caters to qualifying technological companies and innovations of faculty members, researchers, students, and micro-enterprises as incubatees.

They can avail of a variety of services such as institutional support or the use of PSAU in-campus facilities, access to laboratory and processing facilities, shared office space, training and conference area, and clerical and technical assistance.

The program also provides technical support and assistance including intellectual property registration and protection, product creation and/or development, food processing and development, technical workshops, and commercialization or technical transfer.

"Incubatees" may also tap the DA-DOST Sibul TBI for business management services involving business plan preparation, business model, management consultancy, marketing operations, financial and human resources management, training, networking opportunities including pitching, business meetings with industry partners, registration to local industry groups, business matching and investment.

Interested farmers, fishers, cooperatives and MSMEs may send their letter of intent, pre-incubation application form, project idea brief or research paper, and curriculum vitae to sibul@psau.edu.ph.