Gov't to assist drivers under PUV modernization

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) disclosed on Wednesday that the government has allocated some P450 million as assistance for public utility vehicle (PUV operators and drivers who will be affected by the modernization program.

The deadline for consolidation, a part of the PUV Modernization Program, is on December 31 this year.

The deadline has forced transport groups to hold protest actions and strikes.

PUVMP is a process for operators and drivers to form themselves into cooperatives.

Transport groups filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking for a restraining order to stop the implementation of the consolidation phase.

DOLE Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said the DOTr has allocated funds to assist operators and drivers who would be affected, with the bulk of applicants expected to apply for the assistance early next year.

"The jeepney modernization program has been there for a long time. We have long been prepared for it. Part of our preparations is coordination with the LTFRB, DOTr, operators, conductors and drivers. Because of the modernization program, the mandate is for them to become a group, as a cooperative. There are those who would be affected. So for those who would be affected, the DOLE is here to help them,” Benavidez added.

He said that affected individuals may seek the assistance of different government agencies such as DOTr, the Office of Transportation Cooperatives, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The assistance include livelihood aid and skills training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to help them find new jobs.

The PUVMP was launched under the Duterte administration in 2017, aiming to align the country’s public transport sector with global standards.