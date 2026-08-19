Grab, International Trade Centre Partner Boost MSME Digitalization

Grab Philippines has partnered with the International Trade Centre, the joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, to strengthen the technology and artificial intelligence capabilities of Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises and track how digital adoption translates into business growth.

The collaboration brings together Grab’s flagship public-private partnership program, Grab Asenso: Digital Diskarte, and the Inclusive, Competitive and Responsible Digital Philippines program, or Digital PINAS.

The pilot phase will bring ITC’s micro-business development expertise to Grab Asenso Learning Caravans in regional cities nationwide through the end of 2026, including Davao City, Cebu City, the City of San Fernando, and Puerto Princesa.

The partnership will focus on two workstreams: expert-led masterclasses for participating MSMEs and a merchant monitoring framework that will track how the training translates into measurable business results.

“Our vision is to build an even more expansive digital road network that reaches more MSMEs across cities and communities nationwide,” said Grab Philippines Chief Corporate Officer Sherielysse Bonifacio. “That means going beyond market access and equipping entrepreneurs with the foundational skills, tools, and capabilities they need to participate confidently in the digital economy, expand their opportunities, and pursue sustainable growth. We are proud to partner with the International Trade Centre in building a more competitive, thriving, and resilient MSME sector.”

The sessions will follow Digital PINAS’ hands-on, practice-driven format, guiding entrepreneurs through the fundamentals of bringing their businesses online.

Core modules will include setting up and optimizing Digital Business Profiles and online presence, developing brand and marketing content and strategy with creative platforms, and leveraging artificial intelligence tools for operations optimization.

Depending on the needs of MSMEs in each city, the masterclasses may also include e-commerce, financial management, responsible technology adoption, export readiness, and other digital business fundamentals.

Grab trainers are also doing refresher courses on tools such as the Merchant AI Assistant, a 24/7 digital copilot designed to help merchants navigate day-to-day business tasks, and Tap and Scan to Pay, which enables them to accept convenient cashless payments through QR codes and cards.

Grab and ITC will jointly track changes in merchants’ business practices, technology use, and performance through assessments, check-ins, surveys, and adoption data. The findings will guide future program improvements and support wider learning on MSME digitalization in the Philippines.

"As the United Nations agency dedicated to small businesses, ITC believes digital transformation is no longer optional — it's how small businesses expand into new markets, create livelihoods, and build resilience against shocks, from typhoons to market swings. Digital PINAS was built on the commitment to reduce digital barriers and equip MSMEs, particularly those in underserved and underconnected communities, with the skills and support they need to become more competitive and sustainable. Partnering with Grab means we can reach entrepreneurs exactly where they already do business, combining Grab's platform and tools with our hands-on, community-based digital training. This is what strong partnerships should do: meet small businesses where they are, and help them grow stronger for whatever comes next,” said Camille Roy, Country Program Manager at the International Trade Centre.

Digital-PINAS is a Joint Programme funded by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) Fund with generous contributions from the European Union, to help expand digital inclusion opportunities for Filipino MSMEs. It is implemented by ITC, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), alongside key government agencies led by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)./ Press Release