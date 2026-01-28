Grab, MOVE IT Strengthen On-trip Protection with Expanded COCOLIFE Partnership

Grab Philippines and motorcycle taxi platform MOVE IT have expanded their emergency insurance support with COCOLIFE, widening hospital assistance and financial protection for both rider-partners and passengers in a bid to make coverage more accessible and comprehensive for users of the on-demand mobility services.

Through the deepened partnership, rider-partners and passengers gain 24/7 access to a wider network of more than 700 COCOLIFE-accredited hospitals nationwide for emergency situations involving a Grab or MOVE IT ride.

The expanded hospital assistance with COCOLIFE strengthens Grab Philippines and MOVE IT’s protection ecosystem by addressing the most time-critical gap in on-trip incidents: emergency care and hospitalization support for both rider-partners and passengers.

It is designed to complement existing coverage across the platforms.

Grab and MOVE IT’s group personal accident insurance, administered through AIG Philippines, continues to provide complimentary on-trip protection for fatal injuries, permanent disablement, and accident-related medical expenses for passengers and partners, while AXA-backed life and disability protection remains an incentive-based benefit for top-performing driver-, delivery-, and rider-partners.

“Safety and protection have to keep evolving with the realities our partners and passengers face every day,” said Ronald Roda, Managing Director of Grab Philippines. “This expanded support with COCOLIFE builds on our work to strengthen welfare protection in the gig economy. Grab and MOVE IT remain committed to the people who make every trip possible, and to the passengers who place their trust in us with every booking. We’ll keep investing in stronger safety nets so partners can keep earning with confidence, and passengers can ride with greater peace of mind.”

Under the expanded coverage, Grab and MOVE IT riders and passengers nationwide are entitled to hospital assistance for accidents that occur while a trip is active on the platform. The policy provides up to P50,000 per member per year to help cover essential accident-related healthcare costs, with benefits available for emergency room, inpatient, and outpatient services across COCOLIFE’s accredited hospital network nationwide – with additional assistance available subject to case assessment.

The claiming process was also streamlined so users can access care more quickly during emergencies. A rider or passenger may proceed directly to any COCOLIFE-accredited hospital, which then coordinates with COCOLIFE, Grab, and MOVE IT’s support teams for verification and approval. Once cleared, the user can immediately receive the necessary medical treatment, whether for ER care, admission, or outpatient services.

For on-the-ground assistance, the Grab and MOVE IT Emergency Response Unit works alongside the Incident Response Team to facilitate transfers and endorsements to accredited hospitals when needed, helping ensure prompt admission and treatment.

“Our partnership with COCOLIFE is a clear demonstration that our investment in safety goes far beyond the road — it is protection built on malasakit, from the moment our rider-partners are onboarded to the care we extend after every trip,” said Wayne Jacinto, General Manager of MOVE IT. “We know the risks on our urban roads can carry real financial consequences, and we are committed to shielding both our partners and passengers from those shocks so users of our platforms keep moving forward with dignity and security.”

(In photo are, from left, Clarize Morito, Grab Philippines Head of Central Operations; Wayne Jacinto, MOVE IT General Manager; COCOLIFE Healthcare Division Head Atty. Alloysius Yebra; and First Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Department Christopher V. Tan following the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the on-demand service platforms and COCOLIFE.)