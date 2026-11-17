A Grade 12 student was found lifeless at a college in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Sta. Ana, Pampanga, on Tuesday afternoon, November 17.

Police probers are still gathering details surrounding the reported suicide incident.

The student's body was discovered by a school safety officer at 2:10 p.m. date and reported to the Sta. Ana Municipal Police Station at 2:20 p.m. on said date.

Responding police personnel proceeded to the school to verify the report and conduct an investigation.

The student was transported by personnel of the Sta. Ana Rural Health Unit Emergency Medical Services to the San Luis District Hospital for medical assessment. |via Tristan Jingco