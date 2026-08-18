Graft rap filed vs Magalang vice mayor, former mayor

A graft complaint has been filed against Magalang Vice Mayor Eller Pecson and his father, former Mayor Romy Pecson over a housing project that allegedly failed to materialize despite payments made by prospective beneficiaries.

The complainants, who identified themselves as buyers of the housing project, filed the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday, August 17.

They were accompanied by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) President Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista.

Evangelista said the complaint seeks to determine whether the Pecsons had any involvement in promoting, processing or overseeing the project and whether they may be held liable for any violations.

According to the complainants, more than 1,700 buyers paid application, reservation and membership fees, as well as monthly amortizations, amounting to P15 million.

They said nearly five years have passed since they began making payments, but no houses have been built.

“Ang pinag-uusapan dito ay hindi lamang pera. Pinangakuan ng tahanan ang mga ordinaryong mamamayan. Nagbayad sila dahil nagtiwala sila, pero hanggang ngayon, kahit isang hollow block ng kanilang bahay ay wala,” Evangelista said.

The Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC), meanwhile, said it had not received any official application or documents for the project and the use of its name and logo was unauthorized.

The agency also offered legal assistance to the affected buyers.

Evangelista urged Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla to ensure that the complaint is properly investigated.

“Ombudsman Remulla, ang hinihingi ng mga taga-Magalang ay simple: alamin kung sino ang may pananagutan at pairalin ang batas. Kung may pagkukulang o pag-abuso sa kapangyarihan, papanagutin ang dapat managot. Ang hustisya ay hindi lamang para sa may pera at impluwensya—lalo itong dapat maramdaman ng ordinaryong mamamayan,” he said.

Evangelista said the case highlights the need for government agencies to address complaints involving ordinary citizens, regardless of the level of government officials named.

In a message to SunStar Pampanga, Vice Mayor Pecson declined to comment, saying he did not yet receive a copy of the complaint.