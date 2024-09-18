Grand celebrations await this Grannies Day with SM Supermalls

Grannies can definitely still party, and SM Supermalls is making sure Grannies Day is something you and your beloved grandparents will enjoy. Bring your Lolos and Lolas, Inays and Itays, Mamas and Papas to celebrate Grannies Day with SM!

From September 1 to 8, 2024, SM Supermalls around the country will be hosting a variety of fun activities and events for our dear grandparents, and their apos, too!

Looking for something special, local, or handmade to surprise your Grannies with? Visit GRANNY’S BAZAAR at your fave SM malls and support Grannie MSMEs by patronizing their heirloom recipes and produce!