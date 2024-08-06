Group donates food packs for oil spill-hit fisherfolks

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Tanging Yaman Foundation at Ateneo de Manila University donated 490 food packs to support the fisherfolks affected by the recent oil spills in Limay, Bataan and Tanza, Cavite.

The food packs were received by the Philippine Coast Guard Civil Relations Service on August 2, 2024.

The items are now ready for distribution to communities affected by Motor Tanker (MT) Terra Nova which sank on July 25, 2024.

The group said the relief effort focuses on delivering essential food items to the affected communities.

It added that the program was implemented to help the beneficiaries in their immediate needs and provide a measure of stability as they begin to recover.

Tanging Yaman is a conduit foundation, aiming to help communities in need by channeling resources to programs that educate the youth, safeguard the environment, enrich culture and others.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) earlier estimated that in a worst-case scenario, the oil spill may affect 11,000 fisherfolk in Bataan and 8,000 in Bulacan, with an income loss of P83.8 million and P63 million per month, respectively.

The BFAR said it is continuously conducting ground validation of oil spill-affected areas.

Agri Party-list Representative Wilbert Lee has filed House Resolution No. 1825 calling for a probe into the impact of oil spill from the sunken ship to the environment and livelihood of around 19,000 fisherfolk and residents of Bataan and Bulacan.

The solon also seeks urgent interventions and assistance to help the affected communities.