Group sets grandest PRIDE march in AC

ANGELES CITY — More than 300 members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) are set to lead the charge for equality and empowerment in the grand PRIDE march scheduled for June 29 in Angeles City.

The LGBTQ+ of Angeles City Federation, in partnership with the Barangay Balibago council, will host the parade featuring queer people in creative costumes, and colorful floats that will go around the city’s major streets.

Loyd Nicdao, president of the Angeles City LGBTQ+ Federation, said the parade is more than just entertainment.

Nicdao said the event is also a platform to present the rights and needs of their community.

“Kadugtong na po ng LGBTQ+ community ang creativity and innovation kaya expected na ang makukulay na damit at magagandang floats pero gusto din natin ihightlight dito ang mga advocacies namin katulad anti-discrimination, equal employment opportunities and more,” Nicdao said.

Nicdao also thanked Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph PG Ponce for giving the group the opportunity to showcase their creativity and voice their concerns through financial and manpower support.

Ponce, together with Infinity’s Echo Bar and Restaurant, will provide cash prizes for the winners of the float competition amounting to P20,000 for first place, P15,000 for second place, and P10,000 for third place.

Creative costume winners will also receive cash prizes of P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 respectively.

Ponce said that his support for the federation’s PRIDE month activities aligns with his advocacy for an inclusive and safe society for all.

“I have been a human rights advocate since I was a city councilor, and when I assumed the role of punong barangay of Balibago, one of the priorities I implemented with the support of the council was to allocate an annual budget for LGBTQ+ related projects and programs such as this,” he said.

The float and walk parades will start at Salakot Bayanihan Park, Balibago, and proceed to Infinity in Barangay Pulung Maragul for the program proper.