Group sets protest actions amid flood control mess

A multi-sectoral group is set to mount protest actions this month in response to the growing revelations of large-scale corruption in the government’s flood control projects.

The Concerned Citizens of Pampanga announced it will hold a noise barrage on September 17, 2025.

This will be followed by a Holy Mass and peaceful rally on September 18 at the Metropolitan Cathedral in the City of San Fernando.

Organizers said the demonstrations aim to demand a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities and to hold accountable lawmakers, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, and contractors involved in the controversy.

“Ang DPWH flood control scandal ay nagbunyag ng malawakang katiwalian mula sa mga kongresista, opisyal ng DPWH, hanggang sa paboritong kontratista. Pangalanan na ang lahat ng kongresista at kontraktor, lalo na sa Pampanga,” the group stated.

The mass actions are expected to draw support from civic and religious leaders, transport groups, members of the media, and ordinary citizens.

The protests also seek to highlight findings from ongoing hearings and investigations on alleged ghost projects, as well as substandard works funded since 2022.

The group urged the Kapampangans to join the movement and make their voices heard.

“Sa aming mga Cabalen, bumangon, makiisa, at ipanawagan ang pananagutan sa ‘Isang Bayan, Isang Laban People’s Rally laban sa Katiwalian!’ Mananatili ka bang tahimik, o lalaban ka kasama ng taumbayan?” the group said.