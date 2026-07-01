Group starts inventory of CSF roadside trees

The Save the Trees Coalition started the inventory and assessment of trees along MacArthur Highway from Sindalan to Telabastagan in the City of San Fernando on Tuesday, June 30, as part of efforts to promote science-based urban tree management ahead of the city government's plan to conduct pruning activities.

The initiative aims to understand, identify tree species, assess their health and structural condition, gather field data, and support conservation efforts.

The activity was led by forester Luid Paolo Serrano and attended by volunteers, including environmental advocates, professionals, and students.

During the morning session, volunteers documented tree species, measured trunk diameters and other physical attributes, assessed overall health, and identified trees that may require pruning, special care, or evaluation due to potential safety risks.

Lawyer Viel Caligagan, the coalition's legal counsel, said the inventory was intended to provide scientific data that could help guide the local government's planned pruning activities.

She said proper pruning should be based on technical assessment and carried out under the guidance of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), with the necessary permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-PENRO).

Caligagan also disclosed that the MacArthur Highway stretch in the City of San Fernando is not covered by an Environmental Protection Order (EPO).

He however said that the Fil-Am Friendship Circumferential road in Angeles City, another tree-lined road in Pampanga, has such protection.

Through a letter dated June 22, 2026, the coalition said it informed the city government of the activity.

The letter included a request for the possible use of basic field equipment, such as measuring tapes and diameter tapes.

As of Tuesday, the group said it has yet to receive a response from the local government

“The coalition, through Luid Serrano, wrote to the city before conducting this activity. We hope the city will welcome and appreciate this initiative,” Caligagan said.

She also encouraged Fernandinos to help protect the trees along MacArthur Highway, saying they play an important role in the city’s urban environment.

Based on initial observations, Caligagan said many of the assessed trees appeared to be healthy.

Despite the absence of formal coordination with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), City of San Fernando Chief of Police Colonel Pearl Joy Gollayan dispatched a mobile patrol unit to provide security for volunteers conducting the inventory and to help ensure the safety of passing motorists while the assessment is underway.

The coalition said the citizen-led initiative seeks to contribute technical information that may support future tree conservation and management efforts.