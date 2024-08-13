Groups formed to probe attacks vs. vilage execs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos said on Monday that special task forces were created by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the shooting of barangay chiefs in Pampanga, Bulacan, and Nueva Ecija.

Abalos issued the statement during the Managing the Effects of La Niña: An Interagency Conference on Dams Operations and Flood Management at Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport.

The DILG chied said the task groups were created to solve the shootings of Barangay Captain Norberto Lumbang of Lacquios, Arayat, Pampanga; Wenceslao Bernardo of Angat, Bulacan; and Clifford Miranda of Nueva Ecija.

Lumbang was killed on August 11, 2024, while Bernardo was shot to death on August 3, 2024.

Miranda was shot on August 11, but survived the attack, according to Abalos.

"On August 11, dalawa. Isa sa Arayat, si Barangay Captain Norberto Lumbang at sa Jaen naman si Barangay Captain Clifford Miranda. Miranda is alive as per latest info. May persons of interest na. Itong kay Lumbang may lead po sila [PNP] at pina-pursue nila," he said.

Abalos said there are different angles in each case, but the common denominator is that the victims are all barangay captains.

He said the task forces are expected to check if the shooting incidents are election-related.

Regarding the case of Barangay Captain Mat Ryan Dela Cruz of San Pedro Cutud, City of San Fernando, Abalos said that one of three suspects has been identified.

He added that a case was filed against the suspect in the killing on June 11, 2024 at a gasoline station here.

"Tatlong suspects iyan. Iyung dalawa John Does. Pero iyung isa identified although at large pa, but a case has already been filed against the suspect," he said.

Abalos said that authorities are now working on measures to avert attacks against village chiefs.

"One, go against loose firearms. There will be cherckpoints sa mga lugar. Mga search warrants kung kailangan gawin, ia-apply nila. Importante ang intensified campaign sa checkpoints at loose firearms," he said.

DILG Central Luzon Director Anthony Nuyda asked the public to entertain official reports from the PNP.

His call came after several "unvalidated" posts regarding the killing of village chiefs circulated on social media.

"Hintayin po natin iyung official statements coming from the task forces. Mahirap kasi kung maraming speculations na lumalabas at nakakagulo sa investigation," Nuyda said.