Groups get livelihood grants from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Two groups belonging to the marginalized sector from the towns of Porac and Minalin received 90 sacks oF rice from the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) of Pampanga.

This is under a program aimed to capacitate sectors to form their sustainable livelihoods.

PESO manager Luningning Vergara said the two groups had initially received some 20 sacks of rice under the said program.

This is an initiative of the Provincial Government of Pampanga in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Vergara said that six groups are also set to receive similar support from the provincial government.

The PESO manager said that the livelihood program is among the initiatives supported by Governor Dennis Pineda.