Groups to address El Niño issues

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Various organizations met the other day with the Department of Agriculture (DA) to tackle issues facing the dry cropping season in 2024 due to the prevailing El Nino phenomenon.

The meeting is aimed to discuss planting issues during the dry season and address concerns for areas that may be affected by the El Nino.

The discussion involved the presentation of data and possible interventions that that may be implemented to address water shortages with the support of the National Irrigation Administration.

Also discussed were possible interventions like soil ameliorants, bio-control agents, seeds, and fertilizer discount voucher.

Attendees included representatives from the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR), Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and other representatives from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, at Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

DA officials who attended the meeting included Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Dr. Leocadio S. Sebastian, Regional Executive Director ng Gitnang Luzon Crispulo G. Bautista, Jr., and Rice Banner Program Focal Person Dr. Lowell Rebillaco.