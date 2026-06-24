Groups to conduct tree inventory in CSF

Volunteers, environmental advocates, and community members are set to conduct an urban tree inventory and assessment of decades-old roadside trees along the MacArthur Highway from Sindalan to Telabastagan in the City of San Fernando on June 30, 2026.

Dubbed “Discovering the Trees of MacArthur Highway: Urban Tree Inventory & Assessment Activity,” the initiative aims to identify tree species, assess tree health and structural condition, collect field data, and support future conservation efforts.

The activity is organized by the Save the Trees Coalition, a group composed of visual artists, writers, media personalities, youth, and individuals from various civic organizations who share a common advocacy of preserving the trees along the national highway in Pampanga.

The coalition said that many of the trees lining the highway have stood for decades, with some believed to date back to the 1970s.

The trees provide shade, contribute to the area’s environmental health and form a green corridor connecting communities along one of Pampanga’s busiest roads.

The documentation and assessment of trees will be headed by Luid Paolo Serrano, a registered forester and member of the coalition.

The morning session will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the said date, with participants meeting at Greenfields Square in Sindalan.

An afternoon session is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a meet-up point at Caltex Baliti near the traffic light intersection.

Interested participants may contact Serrano at 0961-587-8228 for details and registration. |via Tristan Jingco