Groups vow support to 'open gov’t partnership'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Central Luzon expressed their support to the national advocacy campaign for the "Philippine-Open Government Partnership" or PH-OGP.

The effort upholds the values of transparency, accountability, citizen engagement, and strengthening governance through technology.

The support was expressed by CSO representatives from across the region during the Luzon Leg A of the campaign held in Tarlac City over the weekend.

The campaign is highlighted by a workshop facilitated by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and local government units.

The event was participated in by CSOs from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Cordillera, along with 200 representatives from higher educational institutions.

The workshop dealt with pressing issues and concerns in their localities and proposed innovations to solve the problems.

It also included discussions on agricultural and aquaculture research in the universities, traffic management, and solid waste management.

PH-OGP is an initiative of the DBM in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Philippine Information Agency.