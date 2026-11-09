Guagua earns 95.2% rating in child protection assessment

The municipal government of Guagua town received a plaque of commendation from the Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) after earning a 95.2% rating in the 2026 Functionality Assessment of its Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC).

Mayor Anthony Joseph Torres received the award during the ceremonies at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol on Monday, November 9.

The recognition cited the local government's performance, dedication and compliance in implementing child protection programs and policies.

Torres said the municipal government will continue its efforts to protect children's rights and welfare.

“Tinanggap natin ngayong araw sa Capitol ang Plaque of Commendation matapos makakuha ng 95.2% Functionality Assessment ang LCPC ng Guagua. Tuloy ang pangangalaga natin sa mga bata,” he said.