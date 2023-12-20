Guagua folks learn hyacinth processing for craft making

GUAGUA -- Scores of residents from this town participated in a four-day technical training on the processing of water hyacinths that they turn into raw materials in making crafts and other decorative products.

The training was held recently at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Provincial Training Center.

The event was supervised by Mayor Anthony Torres and 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The training was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) under its Regional Grants-In-Aid program.

The participants were also taught on how to make baskets, mats and other useful items.

Guagua town, with many of its rivers and water tributaries, has a large supply of hyacinths that become a nuisance during the rainy months clogging waterways.

DOST said the training "aims to enhance community well-being, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic empowerment by leveraging innovative techniques to transform the invasive water hyacinth into a valuable resource."