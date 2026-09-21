Guagua healthcare program presented at mayors’ assembly

The local government of Guagua presented its preventive healthcare program during the recent Luzon Island Cluster assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) in Iloilo City.

Mayor TonTon Torres said Guagua’s medical program was patterned after the Pampanga provincial government’s “Alagang Nanay” program.

Under the municipal government program, residents may undergo medical checkups before they develop symptoms of illness.

Torres said each resident is entitled to one blood test, while medical consultations at the municipal Rural Health Unit are available without limit.

The program also provides free medicines prescribed by doctors.

The mayor added that barangay health workers, nurses, medical technologists and RHU personnel receive incentives based on the number of residents they assist through consultations.

Torres said the program is expected to reduce government spending on hospitalization and treatment of more serious illnesses.

The mayor added that the municipal government presented the practices that could be considered by other local government units in Luzon.