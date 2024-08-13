Guagua LGU offers free dialysis to CKD patients

GUAGUA — Mayor Anthony Joseph “Tonton” Torres announced on his social media page that the Municipal Government of Guagua will be offering one year of free dialysis treatment to residents with chronic kidney disease.

The mayor announced the free hemodialysis treatment followinf the opening of the Guagua Hemodialysis Center on August 1, 2024.

Torres noted that this initiative fulfills a campaign promise he made in 2022 along wirh his then-running mate, Vice Mayor Jun Lim.

The dialysis center is managed by Hemant Medical Supplies Phils, Inc.

The center, staffed by qualified nurses and doctors, can accommodate up to 45 patients daily.

Interested residents may reserve slots through the Mayor’s Office.