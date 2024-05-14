Guagua mayor suspends class, work on May 17

GUAGUA — Mayor Anthony Joseph Torres of this town issued Executive Order No. 2024-009B suspending classes and work in the municipality on May 17, Friday.

This is in line with the celebration of the 43th Aldo Ning Balen Guagua Foundation Day.

Torres has suspended classes in all public and private schools, and work in the municipality to allow residents celebrate the important event.

The order is based on Municipal Ordinance No. 10-S-2018 which declares May 17, 1590 as the founding date of the town based on historical records.

Ordinance No. 10-S-2018 said the “town is strategically located along a river which played a vital role in trade and transportation during the pre-colonial era. Wawa was already a prosperous settlement when Spanish colonists took control of the town in the year 1561, from then on calling it Guagua, which is a Hispanised form of the original name.”

Guagua town, originally called “Wawa”, was an important trading town in the province.

The town is among Pampanga’s richest municipalities during the Spanish colonial period.

Guagua has the biggest public market complex in Pampanga’s 2nd district.