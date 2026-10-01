Guagua police conduct anti-bullying, safety drills

Police officers conducted an anti-bullying lecture and safety drills at Natividad National High School in Guagua, Pampanga on Wednesday, October 1.

The activity, which started at 9 AM, focused on bullying prevention, response to active shooting incidents, and safety procedures during emergencies inside the school.

The police discussed how students and school personnel can report incidents of bullying and violence, as well as appropriate steps to take when faced with threats or other emergencies.

The activity was led by Lieutenant Nestor E. Peralta Jr., chief administrative police community officer of the Guagua Municipal Police Station, under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Jaime S. Edejer, chief of police.

Police personnel also demonstrated procedures intended to help the school community respond during emergency situations.

The activity covered reporting mechanisms and other safety measures for students, teachers, and other members of the school community. |via Tristan Jingco