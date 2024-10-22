Guagua students get aid from Capitol

GUAGUA — College students from this town, who are beneficiaries of the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP), received financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga over the weekend at the Guagua National Colleges.

The 1,735 students from this town are enrolled in different colleges in Pampanga.

Each of them received P4,000 cash as part of the assistance provided by the provincial government.

Governor Dennis Pineda personally led the distribution. He was assisted by Guagua municipal officials led by Mayor Anthony Joseph "Tonton" Torres.

Pineda said the EFAP is among the long-time commitment of his administration to students of the province.

In 2022, some 103,747 Kapampangan students have benefitted from the P342-million aid distributed via the EFAP.

The provincial government said EFAP provides financial assistance to indigent students to help them defray school expenses.

The program covers scholars in college and senior high school.

Aside from EFAP, the provincial government assists out-of-school youth and other underprivileged Kapampangans get good education through the Alternative Learning System.

The provincial government had also given out some P6,184,000 financial assistance to Alternative Learning System learners (ALS) for 2021.

The total assistance given to ALS learners in Pineda's term has reached P9,330,000.